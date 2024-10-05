Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $636.64.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7 %

PH stock opened at $630.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $639.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $4,068,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

