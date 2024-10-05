Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PERI. Oppenheimer cut shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $7.84 on Monday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

