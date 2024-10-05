Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PERI. Oppenheimer cut shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Institutional Trading of Perion Network
Perion Network Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $7.84 on Monday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perion Network
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.