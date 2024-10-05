Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $128.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $185.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.47%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 316,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.