Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 501,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $7,856,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 190,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

