Piper Sandler Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $122.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,319,000 after purchasing an additional 285,576 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,429,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,220,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,504 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,929,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after purchasing an additional 405,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

