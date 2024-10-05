Piper Sandler Cuts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $34.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LNC. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of LNC opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $1,798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 178,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

