Piper Sandler Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $242.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $237.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $219.83 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $140.75 and a 1-year high of $227.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

