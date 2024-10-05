PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $33.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.55.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PPL Stock Performance
PPL opened at $32.75 on Friday. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
See Also
