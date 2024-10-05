PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $33.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PPL by 42.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 47,317 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in PPL by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 150,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PPL by 66.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $32.75 on Friday. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

