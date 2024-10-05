Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

PULM opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.86% and a negative net margin of 95.18%.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

