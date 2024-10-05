Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) to Issue Dividend of $0.86 on October 18th

Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.8571 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from Putnam BDC Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.79.
Putnam BDC Income ETF Stock Performance
Putnam BDC Income ETF stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $35.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.51.
Putnam BDC Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam BDC Income ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.