Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) to Issue Dividend of $0.86 on October 18th

Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.8571 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from Putnam BDC Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.79.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Putnam BDC Income ETF stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $35.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

