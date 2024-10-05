Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Materion Co. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Materion in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $105.49 on Thursday. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,030 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 687,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 83.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 442,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 201,835 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 66.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,541,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,686,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

