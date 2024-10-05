Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities set a C$46.00 target price on Spin Master and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.63.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$27.52 and a 12 month high of C$37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total transaction of C$787,235.93. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total value of C$787,235.93. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total value of C$62,187.19. Insiders sold a total of 33,498 shares of company stock worth $1,063,920 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.