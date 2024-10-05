Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for The AES Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AES in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get AES alerts:

AES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

AES Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE AES opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.07. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.