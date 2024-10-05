Q4 2026 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Increased by Analyst

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2027 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of CAH opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.95. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

