Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Range Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,121.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.