Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Reeny Sondhi Sells 3,663 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rapid7 Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

