Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $222.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $219.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $140.75 and a 1-year high of $227.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $92,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 10,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

