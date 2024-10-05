ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RMD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.75.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $233.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.81. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $255.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. ResMed’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,931 shares of company stock worth $23,119,207. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ResMed by 196.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

