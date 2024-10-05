Richard A. Heyman Sells 518 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $14,265.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,230.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN opened at $27.53 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $9,657,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

