RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RMMZ opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

