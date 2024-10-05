Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 0.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Thursday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $90.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $74.93 and last traded at $74.35. Approximately 509,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,493,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Insider Activity at Roku

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,100 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.