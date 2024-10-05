Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 0.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Thursday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $90.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Roku traded as high as $74.93 and last traded at $74.35. Approximately 509,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,493,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.
ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.06.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
