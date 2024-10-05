Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised Roku from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. Roku has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,933.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,100. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Roku by 138.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198,600 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

