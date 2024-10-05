Roth Capital Weighs in on Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Epsilon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. White anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Epsilon Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Epsilon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

Insider Transactions at Epsilon Energy

In other news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 9,139 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $48,253.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 396,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,669.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Epsilon Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

