Royal Bank of Canada Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$45.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$43.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$30.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.1985409 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$74,953.79. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

