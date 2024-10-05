Royal Bank of Canada Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $148.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $138.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,005.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,005.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,673 shares of company stock worth $5,636,085. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 286.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $31,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

