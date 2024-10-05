Royal Bank of Canada Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $82.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NKE. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.04.

NYSE NKE opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

