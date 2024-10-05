RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $149.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $139.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RPM. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.91.

Get RPM International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPM International

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80. RPM International has a one year low of $88.84 and a one year high of $129.91.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. RPM International’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 9,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 101,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in RPM International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.