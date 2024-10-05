RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. RPM International updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM opened at $128.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80. RPM International has a 52-week low of $88.84 and a 52-week high of $129.91.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RPM. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

