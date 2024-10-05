Rupert Harrington Purchases 40,162 Shares of Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Stock

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Harrington bought 40,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,474.52 ($12,741.05).

Clover Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 8.64.

About Clover

Clover Corporation Limited engages in the business of manufacturing, refining, and sale of tuna oil and encapsulated products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) tuna oils under the Nu-Mega HiDHA brand name for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; and cold pressed and refined tuna oils under the Ocean Gold brand name.

