Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $400.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Salesforce from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an accumulate rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.74.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $287.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.78. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $278.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,745,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total transaction of $506,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,947 shares in the company, valued at $484,316.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,745,045.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,133,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,905,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,922,223,000 after buying an additional 736,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,251,592,000 after buying an additional 407,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,329,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,141,562,000 after acquiring an additional 176,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

