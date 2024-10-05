Sandeep Aujla Sells 775 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86.
  • On Monday, August 26th, Sandeep Aujla sold 32 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.55, for a total value of $19,921.60.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $610.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,578,000 after acquiring an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

