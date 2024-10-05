Savara’s (SVRA) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

SVRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Savara has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Savara will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Savara in the first quarter worth $35,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

