Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT Lowered to $18.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 142.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of SRRK opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $591.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,168,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

