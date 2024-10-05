Scott Darling Sells 6,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $245,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,575.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Scott Darling sold 7,190 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $281,464.77.

On Monday, August 19th, Scott Darling sold 24,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $960,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $405,000.00.

Upstart Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of UPST opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Upstart

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.