Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SES. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

SES opened at C$13.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$6.98 and a 1 year high of C$13.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 10,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$132,296.80. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total value of C$145,350.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 10,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$132,296.80. Insiders have sold a total of 73,016 shares of company stock worth $877,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

