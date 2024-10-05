Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 2,067.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 704.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shares of STTK stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 83.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 177,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 25.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

