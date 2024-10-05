Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Argus increased their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shell stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. Shell has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $151,578,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shell by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Shell by 65.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $42,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

