Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.75 billion.

