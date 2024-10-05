SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) Insider Sells A$85,400,000.00 in Stock

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Leslie (Les) Szekely sold 14,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.10 ($4.21), for a total transaction of A$85,400,000.00 ($58,896,551.72).
SiteMinder Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.
About SiteMinder
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SiteMinder
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SiteMinder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteMinder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.