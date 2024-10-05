Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) PT Raised to $74.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of SLNO opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of -1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 21,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,069,319.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,567,504.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $313,478.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,793.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 21,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,069,319.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,553 shares in the company, valued at $35,567,504.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 771,441 shares of company stock worth $37,178,033. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,325,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,557,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

