Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sonoco Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

