Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director Purchases $19,300,764.24 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at $108,117,203.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,544,387,000 after buying an additional 9,444,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,435 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 629.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,590,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $166,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,496 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

