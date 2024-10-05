Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $24.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Melius reiterated a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LUV opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117,203.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

