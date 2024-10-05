STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of research firms have commented on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.10 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Arthur C. Butcher bought 1,315 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,861.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after buying an additional 1,273,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 730,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 592,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 197,717 shares during the period. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 162.0% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.