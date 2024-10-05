StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
NASDAQ ARKR opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
