StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 million, a P/E ratio of 116.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

