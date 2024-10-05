StockNews.com Downgrades Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGNT. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $473.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognyte Software news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 416,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,827,159.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 416,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,621,052.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares in the company, valued at $56,827,159.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 553,591 shares of Cognyte Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,159.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,604,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,292,148.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 143,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cognyte Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

