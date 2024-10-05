StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.
