StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
