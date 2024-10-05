StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

