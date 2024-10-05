StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 406,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,477.61. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

